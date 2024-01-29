Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/2CR M4 Qualification Range [Image 9 of 10]

    4/2CR M4 Qualification Range

    GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment check paper targets to zero-in M4 rifles during weapons qualifications on Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan 30, 2024. Weapons qualifications maintain Soldiers' marksmanship skills and lethality. (Cpl. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    This work, 4/2CR M4 Qualification Range [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

