4/2CR M4 Qualification Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment check paper targets to zero-in M4 rifles during weapons qualifications on Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan 30, 2024. Weapons qualifications maintain Soldiers' marksmanship skills and lethality. (Cpl. Ryan Parr)
Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 04:42
Location:
|DE
