    4/2CR M4 Qualification Range [Image 2 of 10]

    4/2CR M4 Qualification Range

    GERMANY

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage targets with the M4 rifle during weapons qualifications in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan 30, 2024. Weapons qualifications maintain Soldiers' marksmanship skills and lethality. (Cpl. Ryan Parr)

