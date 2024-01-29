4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment place their guidon on Range 202 during M4 qualifications on Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan 30, 2024. Weapons qualifications maintain Soldiers' marksmanship skills and lethality. (Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 04:42
|Photo ID:
|8224884
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-RG158-1101
|Resolution:
|3814x5721
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4/2CR M4 Qualification Range [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
