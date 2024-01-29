MWSS-172 hosts BRAAT/ADR exercise on MCAS Futenma

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Krystal Garza, an expeditionary airfield systems technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, walks along a decontamination line during a Base Recovery After Attack and Airfield Damage Repair training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Feb. 4, 2024. This training event simulated how the joint-force would operate in the event of a foreign attack on U.S. military-owned airfields in Okinawa. MWSS-172 employed the use of explosive ordnance disposal, engineer, maintenance, and communication teams within their squadron for damage assessment and recovery. Garza is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
