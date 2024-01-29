MWSS-172 hosts BRAAT/ADR exercise on MCAS Futenma

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ammon Rhett, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist Marines before retrieving simulated unexploded ordnance during a Base Recovery After Attack and Airfield Damage Repair training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Feb. 4, 2024. This training event simulated how the joint-force would operate in the event of a foreign attack on U.S. military-owned airfields in Okinawa. MWSS-172 employed the use of EOD, engineer, maintenance, and communication teams within their squadron for damage assessment and recovery. Rhett is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

