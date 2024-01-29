Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 hosts BRAAT/ADR exercise on MCAS Futenma [Image 9 of 10]

    MWSS-172 hosts BRAAT/ADR exercise on MCAS Futenma

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ammon Rhett, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, briefs chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense specialist Marines before retrieving simulated unexploded ordnance during a Base Recovery After Attack and Airfield Damage Repair training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Feb. 4, 2024. This training event simulated how the joint-force would operate in the event of a foreign attack on U.S. military-owned airfields in Okinawa. MWSS-172 employed the use of EOD, engineer, maintenance, and communication teams within their squadron for damage assessment and recovery. Rhett is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 hosts BRAAT/ADR exercise on MCAS Futenma [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Futenma
    MAW
    MWSS-172
    ADR
    MCIPAC
    BRAAT

