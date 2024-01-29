Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailing vessel sinks near St. Marys Inlet [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailing vessel sinks near St. Marys Inlet

    ST. MARYS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew rescues three people after their 26-foot sailboat sank near St. Marys Inlet, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2024. The boat crew located the three boaters in a dingy and transported them to awaiting EMS at Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Station Mayport)

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailing vessel sinks near St. Marys Inlet [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Sailboat
    Station Mayport
    St. Marys Inlet

