Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailing vessel sinks near St. Marys Inlet

A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew rescues three people after their 26-foot sailboat sank near St. Marys Inlet, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2024. The boat crew located the three boaters in a dingy and transported them to awaiting EMS at Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Station Mayport)
