A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew rescues three people after their 26-foot sailboat sank near St. Marys Inlet, Georgia, Feb. 4, 2024. The boat crew located the three boaters in a dingy and transported them to awaiting EMS at Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 19:15 Photo ID: 8224528 VIRIN: 240204-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1025x770 Size: 362.04 KB Location: ST. MARYS, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 after sailing vessel sinks near St. Marys Inlet [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.