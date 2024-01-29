Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan coins Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 9 of 9]

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan coins Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Missouri Air National Guard, gives a speech during a coin ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Feb. 4, 2024. Settle has served in the U.S. Air Force since October of 1996. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 15:50
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Missouri Guard
    139AW

