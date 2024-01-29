Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, Command Chief Master Sgt. for the Missouri Air National Guard, gives a speech during a coin ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Feb. 4, 2024. Settle has served in the U.S. Air Force since October of 1996. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8224158
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-NR050-1008
|Resolution:
|3399x5108
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan coins Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT