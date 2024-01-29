Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan coins Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing

Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Missouri National Guard, gives a speech to Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Feb. 4, 2024. Lanaghan serves as the chief adviser to the Adjutant General on all matters pertaining to programs, policies, operations, management, and command and control of the Missouri Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

