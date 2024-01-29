Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ben Reed, a base civil engineer with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait after an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2024. Reed recently commissioned from an enlisted Chief Master Sgt. to a 2nd Lt. after serving in the military for 22 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
