Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ben Reed, a base civil engineer with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, talks in an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2024. Reed recently commissioned from an enlisted Chief Master Sgt. to a 2nd Lt. after serving in the military for 22 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

