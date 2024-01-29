Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher [Image 1 of 3]

    Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ben Reed, a base civil engineer with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during an interview at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 2, 2024. Reed recently commissioned from an enlisted Chief Master Sgt. to a 2nd Lt. after serving in the military for 22 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8223657
    VIRIN: 240202-Z-UY850-1081
    Resolution: 1947x2926
    Size: 565.06 KB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    This work, Top Enlisted Leader Soars Higher [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Chief
    Air Force
    Air Force We Need
    Faster and Smarter Air Force

