240203-N-DB801-1139

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2024) – USS Farragut (DDG 99) moors at U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla., following a deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility supporting Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-South’s counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8223208 VIRIN: 240203-N-DB801-1139 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 1.65 MB Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Farragut Returns Home Following Successful Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.