Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Farragut Returns Home Following Successful Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Farragut Returns Home Following Successful Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240203-N-DB801-1109
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2024) – USS Farragut (DDG 99) moors at U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla., following a deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility supporting Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-South’s counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea. USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8223209
    VIRIN: 240203-N-DB801-1109
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Farragut Returns Home Following Successful Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Farragut Returns Home Following Successful Deployment
    USS Farragut Returns Home Following Successful Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Farragut Returns Home Following a Successful SOUTHCOM Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Farragut (DDG 99)
    Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer
    Return to Homeport
    DESRON 40
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT