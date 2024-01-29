USS Farragut Returns Home Following a Successful SOUTHCOM Deployment

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – MAYPORT, Fla. – The Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) returned to U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Feb. 3, 2024, following the ship’s successful deployment under U.S. 4th Fleet to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.



Farragut, along with the “Valkyries" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 50 Det 2 deployed in September 2023 to support Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-South’s counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea.



During the deployment, Farragut, with her embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET), apprehended or disrupted an estimated 1,770 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of more than $44 million and the detention of 18 suspected illicit drug runners.



“Every Sailor and Coast Guardsmen had a role in this team effort,” said Farragut Commanding Officer Cmdr. Tom Roberts. “We, alongside allies and partners, seized the opportunity to advance regional and strategic objectives in the area of operations, supporting our nation and our Navy. I could not be more proud of our team and their accomplishments.”



Farragut, the LEDET, and HSM 50 Det 2 conducted operations with the Dominican Navy and British Royal Navy to assist with the apprehension and transfer of personnel and cargo. Farragut also conducted deck landing qualifications with Joint Task Force Bravo (JTF-B) Soldiers, qualifying 18 UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter pilots for maritime operations.



Farragut’s port visits included Willemstad, Curacao, where the ship hosted local students and military personnel to showcase the capabilities of Farragut and discuss the daily lives of Sailors onboard a U.S. naval warship.



"The crew of USS Farragut demonstrated tremendous proficiency and professionalism while executing theater security cooperation events and counter illicit trafficking operations throughout their extended 4-month deployment." said Capt. Bryan Gallo, Commodore of Task Force FOUR FIVE.



CTF 45 is the U.S. 4th Fleet surface task force charged with executing combined naval operations, building and strengthening regional maritime partnerships, and acting as a DoD-ready service provider to JIATF-South in support of counter-illicit trafficking operations in Central and South American waters.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability.

