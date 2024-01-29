Theodore Roosevelt Multi-Large Deck Event

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Josh Knuckles from Anaheim, Calif., assigned to the "Eight Ballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 conducts flight operations in an MH-60S Seahawk as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the sea during a Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE), Jan. 31, 2024. The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Gooley)

