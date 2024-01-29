Theodore Roosevelt Multi-Large Deck Event

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the "Flying Checkmates" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211 launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE), Jan. 31, 2024. The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Gooley)

