USS America Conducts Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (January 31, 2024) Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load cargo onto a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st MEU’s Air Combat Element (ACE), on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, January 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

