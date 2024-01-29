Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Routine Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (January 31, 2024) Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) depart a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st MEU’s Air Combat Element (ACE), on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, January 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8222956
    VIRIN: 240131-N-FC892-1071
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts Routine Operations
    USS America Conducts Routine Operations
    USS America Conducts Routine Operations
    USS America Conducts Routine Operations
    USS America Conducts Routine Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT