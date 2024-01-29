USS America Conducts Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (January 31, 2024) Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Charles Bringuez, left, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) observes Marines assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as they carry cargo on the ship’s flight deck while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, January 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

