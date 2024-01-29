DOD’s first dual-patient ECMO C-17 transport

Medics from the 59th Medical Wing’s and Brooke Army Medical Center's Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Critical Care Air Transport Teams lift one of two patients in a C-17 Globemaster III to transport them to Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 24, 2023. This is the first air transport of dual-patients on ECMO simultaneously in the Department of Defense’s history. (Courtesy photo by the medical team)

Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US