    DOD’s first dual-patient ECMO C-17 transport [Image 6 of 7]

    DOD’s first dual-patient ECMO C-17 transport

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Medics from the 59th Medical Wing’s and Brooke Army Medical Center's Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Critical Care Air Transport Teams prepare to lift one of two patients in a C-17 Globemaster III to transport them to Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 24, 2023. This is the first air transport of dual-patients on ECMO simultaneously in the Department of Defense’s history. (Courtesy photo by the medical team)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8222658
    VIRIN: 231024-F-XX000-1005
    Resolution: 1980x2772
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    DOD&rsquo;s first dual-patient ECMO C-17 transport

    historical
    El Paso
    hero
    medics
    CCATT

