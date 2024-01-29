Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort

Scott Wilson, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental restoration and program manager, and 1st Lt. Zachary Allen, 460th CES deputy of operations engineering, listen to members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brief about safety procedures at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2024. Members from the base safety office, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came together to properly dispose of unexploded ordnances that were recently found on base. (U.S Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

