    Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort [Image 5 of 5]

    Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haley Blevins 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Scott Wilson, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental restoration and program manager, and 1st Lt. Zachary Allen, 460th CES deputy of operations engineering, listen to members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brief about safety procedures at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2024. Members from the base safety office, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came together to properly dispose of unexploded ordnances that were recently found on base. (U.S Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8222453
    VIRIN: 240126-F-SJ897-6850
    Resolution: 6310x4507
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US
