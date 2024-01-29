Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort [Image 3 of 5]

    Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haley Blevins 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A member from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers keeps track of personnel assigned to assist with the detonation of an unexploded ordnance on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2024. As part of a UXO investigation meant to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm and dispose of potentially explosive materials on base, a 90mm white phosphorus artillery shell was located and disposed of on the southwestern portion of the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

