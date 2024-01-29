Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort

A member from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers keeps track of personnel assigned to assist with the detonation of an unexploded ordnance on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2024. As part of a UXO investigation meant to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm and dispose of potentially explosive materials on base, a 90mm white phosphorus artillery shell was located and disposed of on the southwestern portion of the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

