Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort

A 90mm white phosphorus artillery shell was located and disposed of on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2024. Multiple unexploded ordnances were found and detonated on base in an effort to clean up and restore the area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)

