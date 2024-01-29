A 90mm white phosphorus artillery shell was located and disposed of on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2024. Multiple unexploded ordnances were found and detonated on base in an effort to clean up and restore the area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Haley N. Blevins)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8222435
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-SJ897-1002
|Resolution:
|5690x4064
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buckley undergoes UXO disposal effort [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Haley Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT