DASD Barron Visits JBPHH

Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Barron, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Military Community and Family Policy, conducted an installation visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 30, 2024. DASD Barron met with installation leaders and spent time listening to the stories and accomplishments of active duty service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

