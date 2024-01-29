Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DASD Barron Visits JBPHH [Image 2 of 9]

    DASD Barron Visits JBPHH

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Barron, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Military Community and Family Policy, conducted an installation visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 30, 2024. DASD Barron met with installation leaders and spent time listening to the stories and accomplishments of active duty service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8222196
    VIRIN: 240130-N-KN989-1021
    Resolution: 6022x4301
    Size: 749.2 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    This work, DASD Barron Visits JBPHH [Image 9 of 9], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
    Military Community and Family Policy
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Patty Barron

