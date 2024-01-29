Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Barron, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Military Community and Family Policy, conducted an installation visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Jan. 30, 2024. DASD Barron met with installation leaders and spent time listening to the stories and accomplishments of active duty service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 15:03
|Photo ID:
|8222195
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-KN989-1008
|Resolution:
|7650x5464
|Size:
|815.4 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DASD Barron Visits JBPHH [Image 9 of 9], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT