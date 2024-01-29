U.S. Army Medical Command’s Maj. Gen. Michael Place Retires

About 200 people gathered at the National Museum of the Army to congratulate Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place on his retirement, Jan. 30. He retired as the Deputy Commanding General (Support) and the Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Medical Command. Family members join Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, Army Training and Doctrine Command (left), and Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place (right) during the awards presentation.
