Gen. Gary M. Brito (left), Commanding General, Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosted the retirement ceremony of Maj. Gen. Michael Place (right). Gen. Brito called Place a “caring and compassionate leader who put his troops ahead of himself.”
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8221605
|VIRIN:
|240202-A-OW089-1002
|Resolution:
|1169x1285
|Size:
|185.86 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Command’s Maj. Gen. Michael Place Retires [Image 3 of 3], by Ronald Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Medical Command’s Maj. Gen. Michael Place Retires
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT