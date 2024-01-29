U.S. Army Medical Command’s Maj. Gen. Michael Place Retires

Photo By Ronald Wolf | About 200 people gathered at the National Museum of the Army to congratulate Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Ronald Wolf | About 200 people gathered at the National Museum of the Army to congratulate Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place on his retirement, Jan. 30. He retired as the Deputy Commanding General (Support) and the Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Medical Command. Family members join Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, Army Training and Doctrine Command (left), and Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place (right) during the awards presentation. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- About 200 people gathered at the National Museum of the Army to congratulate Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place on his retirement, Jan. 30. He retired as the Deputy Commanding General (Support) and the Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Medical Command.



The retirement was hosted by Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, Army Training and Doctrine Command, who said that Place was a “caring and compassionate leader who put his troops ahead of himself.” He also praised the Place family for their combined years of military service and a strong “sense of service and purpose” to the nation.



Place served for 37 years in positions as varied as a family physician at Evans Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado, to serving in distinguished units such as the 101st Airborne. He commanded at many levels including Madigan Army Medical Center, Regional Health Command-Atlantic, and the 18th Medical Command. Place deployed to Kosovo, Haiti (Operation Uphold Democracy), Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom), and Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom).



Having been involved in many significant events in military medicine of the past three decades Place said, “I marvel in how far we have come and how far there is yet to go.”



I have been privileged to witness remarkable medical accomplishments in combat and in garrison that help our Soldiers, he said. “It is an honor to be associated with them and to be a Soldier.”



Place received his undergraduate degree in Psychology from Johns Hopkins University as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He received his Medical Degree in General Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, and his Masters in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.



He completed his residency in Family Medicine as Chief Resident at Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Benning, Georgia. He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit.



Place's awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (four oak leaf clusters), Bronze Star Medal (one oak leaf cluster), Meritorious Service Medal (five oak leaf clusters), Expert Field Medical Badge, Flight Surgeon Badge, Army Parachutist Badge, and the Army Staff Identification Badge.