    Lily Arcusa visits Tinker Air Force Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Lily Arcusa visits Tinker Air Force Base

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Kyle Taylor, left, the Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab flight chief, briefs a tour group in the Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex’s REACT lab during a visit to Tinker Air Force Base by Lily Arcusa, right, Director of Engineering and Technical Management chief engineer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Arcusa is the United States Air Force Technical Airworthiness Authority for Air Force weapon systems, and she is leading the transformation to digital engineering to unleash the value of technology disruption and provide rapid capability maturation, delivery, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8221531
    VIRIN: 240130-F-EX228-1009
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    This work, Lily Arcusa visits Tinker Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SES
    Senior Executive Service
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    AFLCMC
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

