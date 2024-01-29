Lily Arcusa visits Tinker Air Force Base

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Kyle Taylor, left, the Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab flight chief, briefs a tour group in the Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex’s REACT lab during a visit to Tinker Air Force Base by Lily Arcusa, center, Director of Engineering and Technical Management chief engineer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Arcusa is the United States Air Force Technical Airworthiness Authority for Air Force weapon systems, and she is leading the transformation to digital engineering to unleash the value of technology disruption and provide rapid capability maturation, delivery, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

