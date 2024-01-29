Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines, friends, and family stand during the national anthem during the Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24, India Company graduation on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2024. Enlisted Marines attend the WOBC at The Basic School to be trained and educated to perform the duties required of a warrant officer in their respective occupational fields. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 08:28
    Photo ID: 8221428
    VIRIN: 240201-M-FO238-1100
    Resolution: 8125x5078
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony
    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony
    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony
    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony
    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony
    Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Warrant Officer
    Graduation
    MCBQ
    WOBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT