Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony

U.S. Marines and Sailors stand at attention during the Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24, India Company graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2024. Enlisted Marines attend the WOBC at The Basic School to be trained and educated to perform the duties required of a warrant officer in their respective occupational fields. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

