U.S. Marine Corps Col. Reginald J. McClam, commanding officer, The Basic School, addresses attendees of the Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24, India Company graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 1, 2024. Enlisted Marines attend the WOBC at The Basic School to be trained and educated to perform the duties required of a warrant officer in their respective occupational fields. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8221425
|VIRIN:
|240201-M-FO238-1037
|Resolution:
|7071x5464
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Quantico hosts Warrant Officer Basic Course 1-24 India Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
