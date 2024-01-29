Gemba Walk

Gemba is a concept derived from the Japanese term "the actual place," which refers to a physical place where something of value is created. This concept is a fundamental piece of the Lean Six Sigma management practice that allows those in leadership positions to observe and understand front-line processes and challenges and problem-solve ways to create a culture continuously geared toward improvement.

