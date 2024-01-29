Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Material Handler Calvin Morton restocks consumables in Building 1505’s Hazmat Cage, NNSY, Nov. 6.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:58
|Photo ID:
|8221397
|VIRIN:
|231106-O-YO710-9434
|Resolution:
|5371x3581
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Consumable Hubs [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
