    Gemba Walk [Image 2 of 3]

    Gemba Walk

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Gemba is a concept derived from the Japanese term "the actual place," which refers to a physical place where something of value is created. This concept is a fundamental piece of the Lean Six Sigma management practice that allows those in leadership positions to observe and understand front-line processes and challenges and problem-solve ways to create a culture continuously geared toward improvement.

