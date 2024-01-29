Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors calibrate a direct current ammeter

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cheemeng Vang, left, from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Matthew Santiago, from Flemington, New Jersey, record data from a panel meter calibrator while calibrating a direct current ammeter, in the calibration lab aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    CVN 76
    calibration
    Aviation Electronics Technician
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Ammeter

