USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors calibrate a direct current ammeter

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cheemeng Vang, left, from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Matthew Santiago, from Flemington, New Jersey, record data from a panel meter calibrator while calibrating a direct current ammeter, in the calibration lab aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

