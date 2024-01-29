USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors calibrate a direct current ammeter

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Matthew Santiago, from Flemington, New Jersey, sets up a panel meter calibrator while calibrating a direct current ammeter, in the calibration lab aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

