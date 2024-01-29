U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander Col. Scott Horrigan met with the President of the Vicenza province Andrea Nardin during an office call at the provincial seat of the 17th century Palazzo Nievo in Vicenza Jan. 24. Topics of discussion included ways to further integrate American families into the local communities.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8221323
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-NR142-2780
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|204.44 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT