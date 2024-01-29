Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders [Image 2 of 3]

    Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander Col. Scott Horrigan met with the President of the Vicenza province Andrea Nardin during an office call at the provincial seat of the 17th century Palazzo Nievo in Vicenza Jan. 24. Topics of discussion included ways to further integrate American families into the local communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8221323
    VIRIN: 240124-A-NR142-2780
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 204.44 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders [Image 3 of 3], by Anna Ciccotti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders
    Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders
    Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Garrison sharpens strategies to engage local leaders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe target_news_italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT