Stronger bonds with provincial leader creates opportunities for collaboration

VICENZA, Italy – Col. Scott W. Horrigan met recently with the President of the Vicenza province, Andrea Nardin, a step toward U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s commitment to strengthening relationships with local Italian leaders.



Horrigan, commander of USAG Italy, improves community relations through purposeful engagements with local host nation leaders, he said.



“I wanted to express our gratitude for the support provided to our community and explore ways our Soldiers and Families can be further integrated in Vicenza and nearby communities,” Horrigan said.



Aiming to build on the local leadership network, Horrigan met with Nardin Jan. 24 at the provincial seat, the 17th century Palazzo Nievo. Nardin, who also serves as the mayor of Montegalda, welcomed Horrigan.



Nardin said the meeting was an opportunity “to strengthen the already strong bond of partnership between the people of Vicenza and the American community.”



Elected one year ago to preside over the council of the 114 mayors and municipalities that make up the province, Nardin has focused on community engagements, road infrastructure and school programs. These topics were of interests to Horrigan, as they intersect with his priority – the American community who live, work and play in the Vicenza area.



The leaders also discussed the potential use of provincial venues for community events and U.S. military participation in upcoming ceremonies.



“In particular, Colonel Horrigan and I spoke about students and schools,” said Nardin, adding that the Vicenza province looks forward to supporting student exchange programs and sharing best practices with the garrison for the arts at local level.