    Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction

    SPAIN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Lt. Eugene, Lt. Bacon, and Lt. Greene, nursing staff on the multi-service ward at Naval Hospital Rota, were selected for the Nurse Corps duty under instruction for FY25 to pursue nurse anesthesia and family nurse practitioner advanced practice programs at the Uniformed Services University.

    This work, Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

