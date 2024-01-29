Lt. Eugene, Lt. Bacon, and Lt. Greene, nursing staff on the multi-service ward at Naval Hospital Rota, were selected for the Nurse Corps duty under instruction for FY25 to pursue nurse anesthesia and family nurse practitioner advanced practice programs at the Uniformed Services University.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 05:11 Photo ID: 8221294 VIRIN: 240201-N-JO616-7615 Resolution: 3082x2108 Size: 1.16 MB Location: ES Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.