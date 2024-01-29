Navy Nurse Corps leaders in Rota Rising through Duty Under Instruction Selection

ROTA, Spain – The Navy Nurse Corps continues to offer robust opportunities for leaders to pursue advanced degrees through Full-Time Duty Under Instruction (DUINS). This initiative offers a range of academic programs to include family nurse practitioner (FNP), nurse anesthesia (CRNA), and health care management to name a few.



For the 2024 academic year, four lieutenants from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota were selected to pursue advanced degrees. Lt. Eloise Bacon, Lt. Sindy Eugene, Lt. Andrew Greene, and Lt. Liliana Russell, who will report to Uniformed Services University and Baylor University this summer for one-to-three-year master’s degree programs of study. Once graduated, these leaders will transition from their current subspecialties to licensed independent practitioners or gain additional qualification designation.



“I want to pursue this program to become a leader who influences healthcare outcomes on a broader scale,” explained Russell, a native of Terrell, Texas, who is excited to return to her home state to complete the program. “I want to help as many people as possible.”





Multiservice ward nurses, Greene and Bacon were both selected for the Uniformed Services University FNP program. Green wants to expand the provision of care for those with chronic disease management needs, with the hope of delivering this type of care through the Veteran’s Affairs healthcare system later in his career. “I have always wanted to be the jack-of-all-trades nurse, capable of providing diverse care to diverse populations,” said Green, a native of Cookeville, Tennessee.



Bacon, has been a proven clinical leader for the command’s maternal child unit and is looking forward to expanding her role to support a broader population. “Labor and delivery and pediatric inpatient nursing has grown my ability to empathize with my patients and understand how the medical status of dependents can affect the mental readiness deployed sponsors,” expressed Bacon, a native of Hobart, Tasmania in Australia. She is eager to work more closely with the fleet in forward deployed settings and having a direct impact on her patients’ recovery to their mission.



Eugene is a neonatal intensive care and labor and delivery nurse. By joining the CRNA community, she can continue to provide highly reliable care and be a trusted caregiver for patients when they are most vulnerable. “I also have a desire to be an advocate and representative for women and minorities in this field,” stated Eugene, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



In the past two years, NMRTC Rota has have had seven nurses selected for the DUINS program, demonstrating the command’s dedication to supporting professional development and the caliber of its nursing leaders.



“Our nurses are all achieving excellence in their daily jobs and the additional collaterals they take on, which makes their endorsements for DUINS that much stronger.” concluded Capt. Julie Conrardy, the chief nursing officer, and director for nursing services. “I am proud that our nursing leaders continue to gain these valuable academic opportunities and shape the future of Navy Medicine.”



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at the Naval Hospital Rota military treatment facility within the Iberian Peninsula.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

