Lt. Liliana Russell, a native of Terrell, Texas, poses at the Naval Hospital Rota quarterdeck. Lt. was competitively selected to complete a healthcare management degree at Baylor University as part of the Nurse Corps FY25 duty under instruction program.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 05:11
|Photo ID:
|8221293
|VIRIN:
|240201-N-JO616-4775
|Resolution:
|2048x1469
|Size:
|235.66 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
