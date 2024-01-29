Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction [Image 1 of 2]

    SPAIN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Jenny Paul 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Lt. Liliana Russell, a native of Terrell, Texas, poses at the Naval Hospital Rota quarterdeck. Lt. was competitively selected to complete a healthcare management degree at Baylor University as part of the Nurse Corps FY25 duty under instruction program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8221293
    VIRIN: 240201-N-JO616-4775
    Resolution: 2048x1469
    Size: 235.66 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Naval Hospital Rota Nurse Corps leaders selected for Duty under Instruction [Image 2 of 2], by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

