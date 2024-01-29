Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, presents a U.S. Air and Space Forces Distinguished Service Medal to U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command’s (SSC) first commander and the USSF’s newest Vice Chief of Space of Operations, for his distinctive accomplishments and leadership during the SSC change of command ceremony Feb. 1, 2024, at SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. “For the last few years, this command has continued to fast-track space innovation under the leadership of its first and only commander, Gen. Mike Guetlein,” said Saltzman. “This team’s many historic achievements since its stand-up are a testament to the talent and the determinization of our Guardians…and equally as important, are a testament to the leadership of your commander.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Ermir M.B.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 19:05
    Photo ID: 8220609
    VIRIN: 240201-X-X0813-1003
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 962.54 KB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander
    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander
    Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Historic
    Flag
    SSC
    Firsts
    CSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT