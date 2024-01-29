Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander

U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, presents a U.S. Air and Space Forces Distinguished Service Medal to U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, Space Systems Command’s (SSC) first commander and the USSF’s newest Vice Chief of Space of Operations, for his distinctive accomplishments and leadership during the SSC change of command ceremony Feb. 1, 2024, at SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. “For the last few years, this command has continued to fast-track space innovation under the leadership of its first and only commander, Gen. Mike Guetlein,” said Saltzman. “This team’s many historic achievements since its stand-up are a testament to the talent and the determinization of our Guardians…and equally as important, are a testament to the leadership of your commander.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Ermir M.B.)

