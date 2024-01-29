Space Systems Command formally welcomes new commander

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant, delivers his first remarks as Space Systems Command’s (SSC) newest commander, during a change of command ceremony Feb. 1, 2024, at SSC headquarters on Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. “For now, as a command we will be focused on General Saltzman’s theory of success, Secretary [Frank] Kendall’s call to re-optimize for the great power competition, and continuing the organizational design our leadership envisions,” said Garrant. “To that end, we will continue shaping what SSC is intended to become with mission capability-based IMDs [Integrated Mission Deltas] and SYDs [System Deltas], while continuing our focus on culture, speed, and growing our most important resource…you.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Ermir M.B.)

